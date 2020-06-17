Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,073 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $22,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 262,528 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $5,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,579,337.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,190. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.11 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

