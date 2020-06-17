Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.85 Million Stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 774,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Bunge worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Bunge by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 3.6% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 23.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bunge by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

BG opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

