Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.86 Million Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 786,916 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.06% of MGIC Investment worth $22,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTG. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Compass Point cut their target price on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

