Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.06 Million Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,901 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 4.53% of Preferred Bank worth $23,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 67.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 233,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $594.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.45. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.