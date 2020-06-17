Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $22,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,725,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,330,000 after buying an additional 149,842 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,447,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,310,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,995,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

NYSE BIO opened at $455.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.73. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $497.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.