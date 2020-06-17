Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,842,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,253 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $22,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,121,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,030 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,724.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $601,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.