Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $22,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 42.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,386,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,869,000 after purchasing an additional 414,550 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 39.3% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,104,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,052,000 after purchasing an additional 311,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75,682 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,538,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 132.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,388,000 after purchasing an additional 300,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXE opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06. Anixter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). Anixter International had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Anixter International’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

AXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

