Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 495,681 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $20,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 209.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,583 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in OneMain by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OneMain by 120.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in OneMain by 113.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 50,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, CFO Micah R. Conrad purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

