Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Quidel worth $22,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $62,815,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $21,511,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the first quarter valued at $26,716,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Quidel by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 289,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 114,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quidel by 388.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 80,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at $71,478,801.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $1,368,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

QDEL opened at $207.24 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $210.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.11. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

