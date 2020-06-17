Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,330 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,796,000 after acquiring an additional 71,188 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,344,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,804,000 after acquiring an additional 103,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after acquiring an additional 284,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

