Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,139 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 485,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SEI Investments worth $22,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 540,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 67,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after buying an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

