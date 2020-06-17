Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 229,214 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229,214 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of OGE Energy worth $21,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $86,007,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,939,000 after buying an additional 1,189,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,986.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 542,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,775,000 after buying an additional 407,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,545.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.04, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.