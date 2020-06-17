Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 246,998 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $384,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 13.0% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 431.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 53,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 839,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 510,336 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $199,493.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,823.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. Arcosa Inc has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.