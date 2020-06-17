Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 59,624 Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Renasant worth $22,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $968,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Renasant by 140.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $2,627,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 7.0% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 33.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In related news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $98,244.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Heyer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,294.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

