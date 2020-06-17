Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,556 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Watts Water Technologies worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTS opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,789 shares of company stock worth $1,113,914. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

