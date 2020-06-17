Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,515 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Horace Mann Educators worth $22,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMN. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 102.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.48. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $307.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

