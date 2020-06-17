Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,743 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Frontdoor worth $22,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Frontdoor stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. Frontdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

