Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302,742 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of National Health Investors worth $22,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $43,207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after buying an additional 193,903 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $9,308,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,831,000 after buying an additional 120,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,076,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Andrew Adams bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. National Health Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

