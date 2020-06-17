Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,194 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $22,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 554,809 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after acquiring an additional 185,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,452,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 25,070 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,322,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

