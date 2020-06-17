nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. State Street Corp increased its position in nVent Electric by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,096,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,622,000 after buying an additional 1,014,979 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,912,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,271,000 after buying an additional 855,297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,992,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.