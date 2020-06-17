NxGold (CVE:NXN) Trading Up 7.1%

NxGold Ltd (CVE:NXN) shares shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 19,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 million and a PE ratio of -15.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

NxGold Company Profile (CVE:NXN)

NxGold Ltd. acquires, develops, explores for, and evaluates early stage mineral properties, primarily gold in Canada. It holds an 80% interest in the Mt. Roe gold project comprising two exploration blocks covering an area of approximately 1,200 hectares located in the Pilbara region in Western Australia; and a right to acquire 70% interest in the Kuulu property covering an area of 4,174 hectares located in the Kavilliq region of Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NxGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.