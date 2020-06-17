NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for NYSE:SLQT in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Department expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLQT. Barclays began coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. NYSE:SLQT has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.