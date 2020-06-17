NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLQT. Piper Sandler began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $28.44 on Monday. NYSE:SLQT has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.