O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,225 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 12.81% of O2Micro International worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

