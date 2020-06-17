Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OPTT stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.52. Ocean Power Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

