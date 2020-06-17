Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Position Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Oceaneering International worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 472,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 72,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 17.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 326,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 49,230 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.90 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

OII stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $693.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.31.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

