Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $52.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been assigned a $52.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

