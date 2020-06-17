Oroplata Resources (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading Down 1.5%

Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14, 5,257,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,523,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Oroplata Resources (OTCMKTS:ABML)

Oroplata Resources, Inc is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration of mineral properties, such as lithium and other economic minerals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

