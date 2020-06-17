Osram Licht (ETR:OSR) Shares Up 1.4%

Osram Licht AG (ETR:OSR)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €42.78 ($48.07) and last traded at €42.37 ($47.61), approximately 129,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €41.80 ($46.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.32. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.38.

About Osram Licht (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

