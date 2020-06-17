Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PCRFY. UBS Group cut shares of Panasonic from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Panasonic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Panasonic stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.11. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $15.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

