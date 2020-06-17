Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 28,404 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4,209.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,000,209.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

