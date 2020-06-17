Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 82,057 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 82,057 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KKR & Co Inc worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,907,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,632,000 after buying an additional 1,317,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,742,000 after buying an additional 3,747,419 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 11.2% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,187,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,981,000 after buying an additional 1,432,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 13.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,737 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE KKR opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -766.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

