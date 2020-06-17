Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 263,468 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 384.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,468 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period.

In other news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.09.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

