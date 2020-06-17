Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 72,043 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0493 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

