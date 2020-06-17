Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Frontdoor worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43. Frontdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.