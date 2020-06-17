Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $8.54 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Watts Water Technologies worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,866,000 after buying an additional 117,850 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $107,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,914 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

