Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,640 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Cousins Properties worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

