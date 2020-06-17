Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,564 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Zynga worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zynga by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zynga by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,622,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zynga by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 303,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNGA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Zynga stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $37,579.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,731.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $683,536 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.