Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 394.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,850,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.