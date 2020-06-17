Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 597,236 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,236 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $11,016,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $3,071,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $2,886,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,484.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $303.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

