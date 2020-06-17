Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.76, approximately 2,055,187 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,032,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Pareteum alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

About Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.