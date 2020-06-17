Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

TSE PSI opened at C$8.06 on Monday. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $669.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.52.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 0.0909994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

