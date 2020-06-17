Pax Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Pax Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PXGYF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Pax Global Technology has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

About Pax Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. It offers Smart POS, ECR, countertop, wireless, mobile, pin pad, and multilane E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories to process a range of electronic payment types, including signature and PIN-based debit cards, credit cards, contactless/radio frequency identification cards, RF-enabled mobile phones, QR code, IC cards, and pre-paid gift and other stored-value cards.

