Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $70.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.82.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 466.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after acquiring an additional 117,050 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

