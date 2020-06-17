Peninsula Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $193.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average is $167.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,465.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

