Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Trading Up 6.3%

Pennpetro Energy PLC (LON:PPP)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.54), approximately 685 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,426.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 million and a P/E ratio of -23.61.

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in the onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the central undrilled portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases on 2,500 acres of land and proven oil condensates located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

