People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.65% of People’s United Financial worth $30,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $61,242,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 46.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,411,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,702,000 after buying an additional 1,087,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,108,000 after buying an additional 1,049,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

