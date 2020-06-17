Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.56

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $3.84. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 69,542 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,913.09% and a net margin of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBT. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3,035.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.