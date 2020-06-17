Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Petmed Express worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 110,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after buying an additional 66,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

PETS stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Petmed Express Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $41.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

A number of brokerages have commented on PETS. BidaskClub cut Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,685,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,834 shares of company stock worth $1,374,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

