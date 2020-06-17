PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PetroFrontier Corp (CVE:PFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. PetroFrontier shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04.

PetroFrontier Company Profile (CVE:PFC)

PetroFrontier Corp operates as a junior energy company. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

